Robert J. Geiger, 61, of Augusta, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020, with his family by his side at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Robert John Geiger, son of Ronald and Roseann (Van Grinsven) Geiger was born June 28, 1959, in Appleton, WI. He was raised in Appleton where he graduated from Xavier High School in 1978. Following his graduation he attended Fox Valley Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree in Accounting. While in school he met Jerrilyn Frase from Augusta, the two later married on Oct. 10, 1981, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. For the first 8 years of their married life the couple lived in the Fox Valley where he was employed by Reigel Electric of Appleton. In 1989 Bob and Jerrilyn, and their son Kristofer, moved to Augusta, where Bob worked alongside his brothers-in-law and learned the trade of meat cutting. He was employed at Frase's Meats for 10 years. After that he worked first at Target, and then Festival Foods, in Eau Claire, as a meat cutter. He eventually returned to work in Augusta, where he had worked at Great Lakes Foods and currently at Lance's Fresh Market. Bob was not only there for his family, but always willing to help and assist others whenever possible. He worked for the Wellness Shack where he lead support groups. He found that in helping others it really helped him.
Bob loved working with wood, and it was a favorite pastime of his. He passed this love of woodworking down to both of his children, and you could often find him, and his daughter Kaitlyn, in his workshop tinkering or building something, from furniture to bird houses. He would also make trips to his son's house where they enjoyed working on many projects side by side. Insulated cedar coolers and outside planters were some of his favorite projects to build for his family. He enjoyed going fishing with his son Kris, and their trips to Colorado. Day trips driving along the Mississippi River was a favorite get away for him and Jerrilyn. They enjoyed stopping at wineries and microbreweries along the way. Making smoked meats was another thing he enjoyed, and he was currently working on building a new smoker out of an old refrigerator.
Bob was an amazing husband to his soulmate Jerrilyn, loving father to Kris and Shannon Geiger of Prior Lake, MN, Kaitlyn and Isaac Siegel of Augusta and devoted "papa" to his beloved Trinity. He is further survived by his mother, Roseann Geiger of Appleton; brother, Jim and Kris Geiger of Omaha, NE; 2 sisters, Connie Smith and Diane and Bob Reider all of Appleton; sister-in-law Dixie Frase of Eau Claire, brother-in-law Gary Frase and Karen Hall of Augusta; several nieces and nephews; his furry buddies Maggie and Suzy, and grand dogs, Lucy and Brock.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Ronald; father and mother-in-law, Roger and Elaine Frase; sister-in-law Carol Geiger; brother-in-law Greg Frase; and furry buddies Sasha and Lucky.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared for him while a patient at Sacred Heart.
Bob, you are loved by so many and have touched so many people's lives. You are now soaring on the wings of eagles, and remember, we loved you then, we love you still. Always have and always will.
.