Robert Harings

Robert "Bob" J. Harings, 82 of Chetek, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Mayo Health Care System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Bob was born on February 20, 1938 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the son of Arnold and Florence Harings.

Bob worked as a truck driver for Chippewa Motor Freights and Madison Freight. He also farmed the family farm in Chetek. Bob graduated from McDonell HS in Chippewa Falls. He later married Kay Pederson in Tilden, May 14th, 1960. They raised 5 children. Bob loved watching and playing sports. He enjoyed polka dances, and most of all loved making people laugh.

Bob leaves to celebrate his memory: children, Brent (Chris) of Rice Lake, Charmaine Mlejnek of Rice Lake, Peggy (Dan ) Cunningham of Hudson, Kim Ryan of Chippewa Falls, Heidi (Tim) Ryan of Hudson, 13 grandchildren, Mitchell, Sean, Hans, Jade, Jasmine, Sam, Calli, Shannon, Rachel, Miranda, Zachary, Heather and Sydney, 2 great grandchildren, Dax and Stella, Siblings: Jim (Ginger) Harings of Chippewa Falls, Marilyn (Loren) of Port Edwards, Denny (Linda) Harings of Chippewa Falls, Joe Harings of Weslaco, Texas, Ann (Jeff) Steinmetz of Bloomer, sister-in-law, Kristy (Jerry) Taft of Chetek, brother-in-law, John Schwartz of Bloomer, sister-in-law, Annette Harings of Powder Springs, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay, brother Duane, and sister Vernetta.

The Funeral Service for Bob will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek. Father Bala Policetty will celebrate the Service. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 12 Noon and continue until the time of Service. Bob will be laid to rest in Chetek at a later date. A celebration gathering will follow the church service at the Chetek Airport Park, 2:30 PM Airport Park Pavilion, 633 Lake View Drive , Chetek, WI 54728

Facial coverings are required for the visitation and service as well as social distancing practices.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







