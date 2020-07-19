Robert Hart

Robert B. "Bob" Hart, age 77 of Mondovi, quietly passed away at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1943 in Mondovi, the son of Wayne and Loretta (Kent) Hart.
Bob worked side by side with his mom and dad at Hart Star Market in Mondovi. He later worked at Menard's in Eau Claire.
You could always find Bob occupying his regular seat at Double D's on any given Sunday to watch his beloved Green Bay Packer's play. When he was able, Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his early years, golf. Bob enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee and conversation. They were always able to solve all the world's problems in one sitting.
Bob was an easy going guy with a gentle soul. He did what was right and did what was good. He was kind and took joy in helping others.
Bob will be sadly missed by his brother, Darrell (Leona) Hart; nieces, Jennifer (Rick) Rubenzer, Cherie (Dave) Skwor and Trish (James "Augie") Altman; great nieces and nephews, Erica (Andrew) Ruf, Jinna (Josh) Bank-Ivers, Sam Rubenzer, Elizabeth Rubenzer, Daryl Hart, Allen Hart and Paul Skwor; numerous great-great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at his favorite place, Dregney's Double D's on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm at which time he will be laid to rest by his parents at Oak Park Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your fond memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Bob's friends for everything that they had done for him over the years and especially in his final days.