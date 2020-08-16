Robert Heath

Robert "Bob" W. Heath, 65 of River Falls passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Bob was born on March 16, 1955 to Donald and Mae (Lokken) Heath in Eau Claire. He was a 1973 graduate of Eau Claire North High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1987 with a degree in Sociology/Journalism. Bob was a scholar and political genius who was always doing research. He was an avid sports fan who liked to watch the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Bob was a dedicated family man who spent his life making others happy. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could talk to anyone. Some of Bob's interests included experiencing nature, listening to music, and playing exciting card games.
Bob is survived by his wife, Debbie Geissler; children, Alec Geissler-Heath and Erik Geissler-Heath; father, Donald Heath of Eau Claire; siblings, Dianne Pederson (Thomas Frank) of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Gary (Emily) Heath of Woodlands, TX, and Jeffrey (Debbie) Heath of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Heath; and brother, Alan Heath.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
