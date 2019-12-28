|
|
Robert A. Jensen, 85, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Bloomer.
Bob was born December 22, 1934 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire to Harry and Thelma (Johnson) Jensen and was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He grew up and continued to live and work in Eau Claire. Bob found the love of his life, Juanita F. Zurbuchen, in 1953 and married her on August 6, 1955. Juanita and Bob raised two sons together, Michael R. Jensen and Patrick A. Jensen.
From 1953 to 1990 Bob worked for Northern States Power Company-Excel as a lineman, foreman, and supervisor until he retired at the age of 55. He was also President of the Electric Workers Union for 3 terms in the 70's and was a member for 30 years.
After marriage, Bob became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and remained a member for over 60 years.
Bob played for 25 years in Eau Claire fastpitch softball leagues but in his 40's switched to The Little White Ball (Golf). He also ran the Senior Men's League at Hickory Hills Golf Course for 14 plus years. He enjoyed spending his winter months down in Florida where he golfed as well. Bob hunted for about 50 years and harvested 31 bucks. "Don't shoot the does" he would say. His other hobbies included fishing (ice and summer) at the cabin built by Bob and his sons in the late 1990's. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family members, son's wives, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He would always say the word is "we" not "I". Bob was a little stubborn but always considered himself to be fair and firm.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Juanita; sons, Michael (Brenda) Jensen, Patrick (Kris) Jensen; grandchildren, Luke (Erin) Jensen, Sam (Tiffany) Jensen, Kiley (Scotty) Kirkendall; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Everett, Wesley, Henry, Otto; sister, Joyce, and her sons, Chris and Jason Lindner; sister-in-law, Judy Verhelst, and her daughters Valerie and Pam; nephews, Tate and Jesse Zurbuchen; he is further survived by other family and friends.
He is preceded by his parents; Juanita's parents; brother-in-law, John; granddaughter, Sara.
Per Bob's wishes, no services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019