Robert Krumenauer
Robert J. "Bob" Krumenauer, 77, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Bob was born on July 15, 1943, in Eau Claire, to Vincent and Ione (Rice) Krumenauer. He attended Regis High School and graduated with the Class of 1961. Bob married Judy Menard on May 19, 1962, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Bob worked as a salesman for Phoenix Steel Company and later Alter Metal Recycling, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed spending his time in the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and going to the casino.
Bob is survived by Judy; three sons, Tim (Angie) Krumenauer, Todd (Jana) Krumenauer and Terry (Melissa) Krumenauer; six grandchildren, Vincent (Bibi) Krumenauer, Luke Krumenauer, Vanessa (Brad) Meyer, Tyler (Megan) Krumenauer, Taylor (Brady) Lee and Nate Jiskra; seven great granddaughters, Olive, Vivi, Lilli, Ellie, Huxlie, Maria and Evelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Kenny) Bluem.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites and St. Joseph's Hospice for their care given to Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the donor's favorite charity.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Seating capacity will be limited to 50 people at church. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. The public is invited to attend graveside prayers starting at 2:30 pm, in Lakeview Cemetery, 1500 Buffington Dr., Eau Claire. Facial coverings and social distancing practices are required at all times.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
