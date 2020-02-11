|
Robert W. Martin went to the Lord February 4, 2020, at the age of 82. Bob was born December 21, 1937, in Grantsburg, Wisconsin to Joseph and Margaret Martin.
Bob attended high school at Siren High School through his freshman football season. He worked in Milwaukee at a steel mill before serving in the Army from 1958-1961 where he was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After he was discharged from the Army, Bob worked in Minneapolis, Minnesota before moving to Eau Claire where he graduated from vocational school and began his long career as a welder and pipefitter. Bob was very active in his union negotiating fair wages and benefits and was a champion of the apprentices who came behind him. He often said he could fix anything but a broken heart and the crack of dawn, and it was true.
Bob married Frances Mongoven in 1963. They made their home in Eau Claire for thirty-five years and raised their children there. After Bob and Fran retired, they built their retirement home outside of Frederic, Wisconsin on land that was formerly their cabin land. Bob was active with the American Legion Grover-Root Post 396, and everyone who ever crossed his path was graced with a joke or two.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Frances Martin; parents, Joseph and Margaret Martin; brothers, Joseph Martin, Peter Martin, Henry Martin and Frank Martin; sisters, Kay Schilla, Ceil Martin, Mary Kramer, Helen Farrar and Ruth Schaff; and very special friends, Boone and Mary Jane Johnson.
Bob will be dearly missed by his surviving family of son, Steven Martin; daughter, Carla (Jerry) Christenson; grandson, Luke Christenson; sister, Rose Collier; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, 101 Cedar Street, Frederic, WI on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by interment at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery. Lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. at the Indian Creek Tavern, 3456 25th Street, Frederic, WI.
In lieu of cash, please consider a memorial donation to Polk County Veteran Services, 100 Polk County Plaza, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 or the Frederic Library, 127 Oak Street West, Frederic, WI 54837.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, www.rowefh.com , 715-327-4475 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center, Milltown, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020