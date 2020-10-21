Robert McQueen

Robert George "Bob" McQueen, age 89, of Birchwood WI and recently St Louis Park MN, died peacefully on October 15, 2020 at home with his family. Born March 4, 1931 in Winona MN to parents Kenneth Alexander McQueen and Margaret Caroline Petersen.

Lifelong traits acquired from his father are ethics and integrity, doing things right, no shortcuts or fudging. From his mother, caring and taking an interest in others, whatever their background, making them feel comfortable. Built long lasting friendships through school, the Y and Scouting. An Eagle Scout who at age 14, via trooper ship, attended the first world jamboree in France after WWII.

Enjoyed athletics, lettering in basketball at St. Mary's College and track and basketball at Macalester College. Early in his career worked in sales for Armstrong Cork Co. and was assigned to the Pacific NW where he met his wife BJ. They returned to Winona in 1961. He managed and then owned R.D. Cone Co Hardware, a family business, dedicated time to his church and to several Winona business and community boards and developed strong friendships serving on the MN/Dakotas Retail Hardware Association Board for 11 years.

On the side, Bob and his good friend Bill Wieczorek had fun as partners in commercial and residential real estate development. For over 50 years, Bob loved spending time at the family's special lake place in WI. He also loved golf, sailing and downhill skiing with his family/friends and always strived to be a better banjo player. Later in life, he and BJ retired to the lake and enjoyed milder winter weather and friends on the Olympic Peninsula near Seattle. In more recent winters, they enjoyed exploring the SE, especially S. Carolina.

Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Klopp and Peggy Bard, and infant daughter Elizabeth.

Survived by wife BJ, son Scott (and his wife Heather), daughter Heather, brother Ken, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be planning a committal service to be held at an unknown future date in the spring at the Chapel/Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rather than flowers, memorials if you wish could go to Woodlawn Cemetery Association, 506 West Lake Boulevard, Winona MN 55987, or to your own church or charity choice. The family is grateful for the care from Park Nicollet physicians, nurses, hospice staff, Lifesprk home health and caregivers Tammi and Kelly.

Arrangements with David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata, MN 952-473-5577







