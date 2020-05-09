Robert Medved
1958 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Medved, age 61, died Monday, May 5, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire after battling pneumonia.
Bob was born on May 22, 1958, in Milwaukee, to Morris and Delores (nee Steinhardt) Medved. He lived most of his life at state operated facilities until moving into a home in 005 with Ann & Ron Johnson. When the Johnson's retired, Alicia and Leo Vedder purchased the home and Bob remained living with them until his passing. Bob's strength showed through in many ways and he survived many obstacles throughout his life.
Bob's smile and laugh endeared him to everyone who was lucky enough to have spent time with him.
He is survived by many friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of working with him and being a part of his life. A special thank you to the Vedder and Johnson families, as well as his care providers.
Graveside services will be held at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Irgens officiating.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stokesprock&mundt.com.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Prairie View Cemetery
