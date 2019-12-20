|
Robert J. Miley, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Aggies Country Living in Bloomer, town of Eagle Point under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Robert was born February 14, 1934, in Fall Creek, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Hagedorn) Miley.
On July 17, 1977, Robert married Barbara Fliehr at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He was member of Holy Ghost Church.
Robert farmed in his early years, was a truck driver for a hot mix plant for Chippewa County, owned two laundromats in Chippewa Falls, and was a mechanic for Dresel's car dealership. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with anything and loved NASCAR.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; and other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24. at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019