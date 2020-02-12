|
Robert (Bob) Jerald Nelson, 62, of Eau Claire passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Born on December 8, 1957 in Eau Claire, Bob was the son of Jerald and Barbara (Lowe) Nelson. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Elk Creek Lutheran Church. He attended the North Branch Elementary School and graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1976. While there, he proudly earned twelve letters in football, basketball, track and baseball. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before taking a job at Uniroyal, where he worked until it closed.
On April 3, 1982, Bob married Elizabeth (Beth Boyer) and became the step-father of Terry and Steven Fischer. They made their home in Fall Creek until 2015 when they moved into Eau Claire. He dearly loved his family and was a very proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He worked at Foster Standard Station, WRR (Waste Recycling & Reclamation), and Bloomer Plastics. He attended the Chippewa Valley Technical College where he earned a degree in Quality Control and later his CDL license. He became a long-haul trucker for Bauer Trucking and K & S Logistics.
From an early age, Bob fought a valiant battle with glomerular nephritis kidney disease. This meant that he spent the 2nd-grade as the state's first interactive audio student with the help of his teacher, Mrs. Marcella Isaacson. He went into remission until he received a kidney transplant from his sister Tammy in 1989. The transplant helped him to lead a normal life for the next 27 years. In 2017, he started having dialysis treatments, which continued until his death.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Jerald; brother, Tommy; his in-laws, Duke and Jean Boyer, Elizabeth and Larry Brochman, Darrel Boyer Jr. and Brian Bulman; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was survived by his wife Elizabeth; stepsons, Terry (Erica) of Mankato, MN, and Steven (Gena) of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Emily, Kassidy, Kaydra, Ellie, Rylan, Solon, Andrew, Devin and Austyn Fischer and Azjohn and Akeyla Hilson; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Fischer and Kayson Bauer; mother, Barbara Nelson; sisters Lori Nelson, Tamara (Bill) Danenberg and Paula (Paul) Gibson; and nephews Owen and Evan Gibson.
Funeral services (A celebration of life) will take place at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church of Hale, W16316 County Road OO, Osseo WI, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Valerian Ahles officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020