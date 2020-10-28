1/1
Robert Pake
Robert J. Pake, 81, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire.
Bob was born August 7, 1939 in Holcombe, WI to Henry and Minta (Gordon) Pake. He is a 1958 graduate of Holcombe High School. He married Lorraine Keiser on September 9, 1961 in Cornell.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Chippewa Falls; children, Kristine Pratt of Eau Claire, James Pake of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Rebecca (Dustin) Monson, Jessica (Topher) McPherson, Kaitlynne Pratt (Bobby); great grandchildren, Jacob, Abby and Connor; brothers, Gilbert Pake and David (Paula) Pake; brothers in law, Jack Cizek, Phillip Keiser, Dennis Nelson, Wayne (Judy) Keiser, Tom Stewart and Richard (Dorothy) Keiser; honorary granddaughters Carisa and Cheyenne and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorraine Haase, Louise Kron, Arlyn Haase, Vivian Wallace and Joyce Cizek; in laws, Virgil (Bernice) Keiser, Janet Keiser, Kathleen Nelson and Barbara Stewart; son in law, William Pratt.
Bob worked as a laborer at Cascade Paper Mill in Eau Claire and retired from there in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in the woods on his property in Holcombe. Bob loved sitting around the campfire and listening to his friends play country bluegrass music.
A private graveside service will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
