|
|
Robert "Boob" W. Palmquist Jr., 63, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday February 3rd, 2020 of an unexpected death. He was born in Rice Lake, WI the son of Robert Sr. & Patricia Palmquist. He grew up and resided in Eau Claire "Shawtown" and was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
He graduated from Memorial HS and played on the football team. After graduation he went in the U.S. Navy. While he was stationed in the Philippines, he married his high school sweetheart Pamela M. Miller and together they had a daughter Tonia M. Palmquist. After the Navy, they returned to Eau Claire were they divorced and he went to work with his father at Palmquist Plastering & Drywall. He worked in the trades for many years until he had a stroke at the age of 49. Over the years, with all his health issues, he continued to live on his own and had a will to live his life the way he wanted to.
His passion was classic cars, going to car shows, watching movies, the Packers and NASCAR racing. Back in the day, he loved motorcycling, deer hunting with his family, playing cards and even paintball. He loved spending his time with his daughter and his grandson whenever he could. He was loved by all that knew him, as he was very kind hearted, a great listener, had many friends and stories from his past that could always make us all laugh. He was a man of few words after his stroke, but would always say "Oh Ya" when you told him something that interested him.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Tonia (Nick Cranford) Schneider; grandson, Coleton Cranford; parents, Robert Sr & Patricia Palmquist; sisters Barb (Kevin) McDonald, Tammi (Craig Gibson) Palmquist; brother, Michael Palmquist. He is also survived by many extended family & friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Floyd & Ruby Morehouse, Oscar & Minnie Palmquist, along with Reinholt "Granpa Slim" Fahlgren.
Boob will be greatly missed by all of those lives he touched, rest in peace our loved one!
A celebration of life is planned, Sunday April 19, 2020, (1-5 PM) at the on Folsom Street. A private burial service is planned at the Spooner Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020