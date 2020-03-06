|
Robert A. Pecha age 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of Menomonie and Kenosha, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Dove Health Care -West, in Eau Claire.
Bob was born June 18, 1935 in Marinette, the son of Arthur and Edna (Baker) Pecha. Bob grew up in Marinette and graduated from Marinette High School. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison for a year and then enlisted in the U.S Army, where he began a 21-year career. Bob married Dorothy Berger February 13, 1960 at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. During his military career, Bob supervised building and maintaining missiles, stationed in various parts of the U. S and around the world. His last assignment where he retired from was in Langdon, North Dakota.
After his military career, they moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin where he finished his college degrees in accounting and data processing. Bob worked for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago for fifteen years until he retired. After retirement they moved to a lake home on Tainter Lake, near Menomonie, WI for 22 years. In 2015 Bob and Dorothy moved to Eau Claire where he remained the rest of his life.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing jigsaw puzzles, woodcarving, (especially ducks), and spending time with family friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy, two children, Roxanne (Rodney) Raethke of Milwaukee; Deborah (Michael) Reindl of New Berlin; four grandchildren, Brooke (Justin), Megan (Brian), Anthony and Christopher; three great grandchildren, Isaac, Norah and Tyler; a brother-in-law, Walter Dura.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son Scott; two sisters, Darlene Fleming and Clarice Dura, and a brother, Richard Pecha.
Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday March 13, 2020 at St. James The Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Rev. Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the services at the church on Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuenralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020