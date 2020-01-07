|
|
Robert Edward Rieder, 88, passed away January 2, 2020 at Dove West Healthcare- Eau Claire.
He was born January 12, 1931 in Humbird, WI to Robert and Gertrude Rieder. Bob married Donna Sommerfeld on August 7, 1951.
He served in the US Navy from 1951-1954 in Texas.
Bob is survived by his wife Donna; sons Randy (Annette), Ronald (Julie), Steve (Holly); 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Floyd, Lorraine Tollefson, Mick, Chuck; great-grandchild Lacey Rieder.
A service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jim Ahlquist. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Military honors will be held after the service with a luncheon to follow.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
