1/1
Robert Romsos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G Romsos, 89 of Chippewa Falls WI, died peacefully with his loving wife by his side, singing their favorite songs. Bob was born in Cameron WI at home to Ole and Marie Romsos. He was blessed with a sister Marie Bennett of Wilmington OH and two brothers Wally and Donnie of Richland WA.
Bob entered the Army in 1952 and served in Korea, sustaining injuries protecting our forces until being Honorably discharged in 1954 as an E4.
He met the love of his life trying to buy her brother's car and got the best deal ever, celebrating 65 years of marriage.
From that marriage, two daughters were born: Debbie Blume (Jeff) grandson Jeremy (Erin) great grandchildren Nolan and Ali; Laurie Miracle (Ken) grandchildren Shanda Henning (Craig) great granddaughter Mabeline and an expected addition in March; Shaylee Dechow (Cory) great grandchildren Cain and Caiden; Quinn Miracle (Maddie).
They made him smile!
Bob spent the last 3+ years at the Veteran's Home in Chippewa but preferred to hunt and fish at the Huntin' Shack. Those days blessed his soul with joy.
Bob was a member of the Cameron American Legion Post 194 and would like memorials shared with them.
Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls will be Honoring him at a private family service with burial in Cameron at a later date.
Memorials to Central Lutheran Social Ministry or Luther Park fund would also be welcome.
Cremation society of Wisconsin is serving the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved