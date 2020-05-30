Robert "Bob" R. Rosine, 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
Bob was born August 27, 1934, in Westmont, IL, the son of Arnold and Mildred (Nemcic) Rosin. He graduated from Downers Grove North High School. Bob married Donna Kemble in November of 1961. She passed away in 1978. On Father's Day in 1983, Bob married Betty Jacobson in Hinsdale, IL. The couple later moved to Rock Falls, WI.
Bob was a jack-of-all trades including being a custodian, printer, bulk milk truck driver and roofer. His hobbies included bowling, horseshoes, mini golf, and playing tennis. He had a sense of humor and he loved flirting with the ladies. Bob had a love of dogs and leaves behind his pup "QT".
Bob and Betty combined two families together. They took in a foster daughter and played a big role in raising two grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughter, Kay (Bill) Miller of Woodridge, IL; four grandchildren, Ryan Miller of Festus, MO, James Miller of Woodridge, IL, Cari (Pat) Clark of Canandaigua, NY, and Joshua Miller of Festus, MO; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Miller of Festus, MO; and sister-in-law, E'Lois Rosin of San Diego, CA.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Donna; his daughter, Shirley; brothers, George (Betty) and Elmer.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. This service will be streamed live on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held later at Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien, IL.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. This service will be streamed live on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held later at Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien, IL.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.
