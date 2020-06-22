Robert Sather

Robert Bob Dale Sather passed away on June 16, 2020, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was surrounded by family members at his home when he took his final flight to heaven. Bob was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 11, 1934, the 2nd child of Oscar and Florence (Hanson) Sather. He married Ruth Krostag on June 12, 1962. Bob and Ruth recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Bob earned a bachelor of science in math from UW - Eau Claire and a Master's Degree in Counseling from UW - Stout. He taught math for five years (1959-1964) in the Eau Claire School District. His professional career took another path when he became Director of Financial Aid at UW - Stout for two years. He then served 32 years as the Director of Financial Aid at UW - Eau Claire, helping many students achieve their goal of earning a college degree. After his retirement from the university, his tenacious spirit took him in a new direction. He became a founding member of Ace Ethanol in Stanley, Wisconsin. He served as the Director of Government Relations for 17 years.

During his lifetime, Bob was a leader and served on committees and boards at the national, state, and local levels. His most notable commitment to the community was his 14 years of service on the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors where he accepted the responsibility to chair many committees. He was a member of the Chippewa Valley Airport Commission for 8 years. Bob was a member of Spirit Lutheran Church and a strong leader in the community.

Bob was active and loved adventure. He found it in many ways. He was a private pilot and loved motorcycling, boating, and golfing. For over 40 years, Bob flew across the country in his Beechcraft Bonanza and logged thousands of miles as a private pilot. He was passionate about discussing and debating politics, traveling, and spending time with family. Bob and Ruth enjoyed spending the winter months in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth; only daughter, Tya (Sather) Shomion of Rice Lake; son-in-law, Michael Shomion of Rice Lake; granddaughters: Lindsay Shomion and Lauren Shomion of Rice Lake. He is further survived by his siblings: Nancy (Sather) Badger of Chetek, Peter and Bonnie Sather of Eau Claire, and Jerry and Martha Sather of Hernando, Florida. He also leaves behind various brother and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Florence Sather.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona from 11:30 am to 2:30 p.m. with a service of remembrance at 12:30 led by Pastor Jim Ahlquist.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.







