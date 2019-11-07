|
Robert (Bob) Schoettle, age 92, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on November 7, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born August 29th, 1927, in Eau Claire, WI, to Anthony and Bertha (Meyer) Schoettle. After his service in the Navy, Bob married Marcy Beaver in 1950. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and worked as a mail carrier with the US Postal Service for 27 years. Bob was an avid sportsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. After retiring from the Post Office, Bob cherished his time camping on Yellow Lake with his wife, Marcy, and will be remembered for his fishing expertise on the lakes of Northern Wisconsin.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Marcy Schoettle, his mother and father, sisters, Doris Adams and Jean Loesch, and his brothers, Wally, Bill, and James Schoettle. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Schoettle; his seven children, Kathy (Brad) Larsen, Pam Hegeholz, Diane (Larry) Shimkets, Jan (Glenn) Dole, Carol (Paul) Hansen, Peggy (Stuart Ashmore) Schoettle, and Rob (Lisa) Schoettle; grandchildren, Bryan Larsen, Beth Lindoo, Tony and Anna Shimkets, Robin Miller, Samantha Dole, Lauren and Karla Hansen, Forrest and Mason Ashmore, James and Jacob Schoettle, and Lindsey McMahon, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bob's Catholic faith was very important to him and he was a member of St. James the Greater Church and Maryknoll for over 50 years. He will be remembered for his faith, strong work ethic, love of the outdoors, and love for his family. Special thanks to the staff at Milestone Senior Living who took such wonderful care of Dad, especially Hattie, Corlina, Mary Jane, and Anna Lee. Also, thanks to Heartland Hospice who assisted us with Dad's final days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire, with Father Frank Corradi officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Lunch and fellowship will follow the Mass at Westgate Sportsman Club, 4909 Sportsman Dr. N in Eau Claire. Following lunch, burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019