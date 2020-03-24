Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050

Robert Schotzko


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Schotzko Obituary
Robert "Bob" F. Schotzko, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2020 at his home in West Bend. He was born on April 27, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI to Frank and Lydia (nee Maerz) Schotzko. He absolutely loved hunting, teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt and watching them all get their first deer. Bob was an avid artist with WI landscapes being his main passion. He enjoyed watching the WI sports even though he "fired" all their coaches numerous times!
Bob is survived by his children, Catherine (T.R.) Cook Larson, Jane (Paul) Dempsey, Sally (Dan) King, Skip (Christy) Meider, Robert (Diane) Schotzko, Diane (Chris) Riechers; grandchildren, Shane (Rhonda) Cook, Heather (Dino) Dempsey-Speranza, Harley (Roxane) Dempsey, Bryan King, Amy Botz, Meghan (Sam) Katz, Robert Jr. (Emily) Schotzko, Katelyn (Matt) Schotzko-Hayes, Russell Robbins, Michael Robbins, Patrick (Bonnie) Riechers; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; 2 sisters Marie Schotzko and Doris Brown and a sister-in-law Carol Pickerign. He is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie (nee Kalk), daughter Julie Schotzko, granddaughter Misty Marie, his parents, brothers-in-law Bob Pickerign and Don Brown and many great friends.
Due to CDC restrictions, a Celebration of Life at a later date.
A special thank you to Omicron Restaurant in West Bend his favorite place, his art teacher Marilyn Lindemann and to the staff of the Kettle Moraine Gardens, in Kewaskum, for their kindness and compassion to his sister.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -