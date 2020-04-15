|
|
Robert "Bob" P. Sokup, 70, of Tomahawk, WI died April 10, 2020, from health complications at his home with his partner Nancy Millhouse by his side.
Bob was born on November 29, 1949, in Eau Claire, WI, to Ervin and Cora (Jensen) Sokup. After graduating from Arcadia High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on a minesweeper during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he was the foreman for the Town of Arcadia until retirement.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, carpenter, and mechanic that could fix just about anything. He loved riding his motorcycle and exploring the great Northwoods with his partner Nancy. He also loved listening to old-time country music, playing poker, and wintering in Florida. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2687 Wurl-Feind-Ingman Post. He was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor and infectious laughter that will truly be missed.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted partner Nancy, daughters Becky Rasmussen and Bonnie and Brenda Sokup, brothers Richard "Dick" and James "Jim" Sokup of Elk Mound, WI, sisters Susan Waterman of Medford, OR, and Cindy Slaby of Arcadia, WI, and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded by his parents, brothers Donald "Don" and William "Bill" Sokup and sisters Eunice Shafer and infant Barbara Anne Sokup.
A celebration for Bob will be held later.
Bolger Funeral and Cremation Service is helping the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020