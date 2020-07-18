Robert Thomas

Robert William Thomas, age 84, was called peacefully to his everlasting life. He passed away at his home in the township of Ludington surrounded by loved ones on May 21, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1936 in Galesville, WI, the son of Elmer and Lilian (Brenegen) Thomas.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Anna. His 7 children, Carol (Larry) Gale; David (Julie) Thomas; Debra (Larry) Slattman; William (Traci) Thomas; Karen (Dean) Sonnentag; Melissa (Steve) Schultz; and Donald Thomas. Along with his sister, Florence Ziegler and brother, Ronald (Helen) Thomas. Bob was also a very proud and loving grandpa to 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Elmer and Lillian Thomas; his mother and father-in-law, Emil and Margaret (Kersten) Henning; his brother, Richard Thomas; his brother-in-laws, Loren Ziegler and Franklin (Butch) Henning; a sister-in-law, Josephine O'Brien and very close family friend, Samuel (Gene) Barton.
Family and Friends, please join us in celebrating Bob's life on July 25, 2020 at the farmhouse. We will be holding a ceremony by the pond at 2 pm and then have food and good company at the farm after, to share our best memories and moments of Bob's life.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
.