Robert Tschida
Robert Tschida, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Bob was born August 19, 1930 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Frank and Anna (Johnson) Tschida.
On October 8, 1949, Bob married Carol J. Fritz in St. Paul, MN. He was the manager for Chandler-Wilbert Vault Company in Chippewa Falls for 43 years. He was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Bob is survived by one son, John (Karen) Tschida of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Shirley (Denny Whiteside) Robertson of Altoona, Sandy (Jim) Peterson and Sally (Randy) Bruner both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Eugene "Pete" (Dorothy) Tschida of St. Paul, MN; ten grandchildren, Nicole (Penny) Manny, David (Gretta Anderson) Robertson, Kevin (Nikki) Tschida, Wendy Johnson, Rebecca (Jason) Atter, Emma (Don) Lutzke, Angela Olinger, Amy (Nate) Thibedeau, Anna Bruner and Adam (Alyssa) Bruner; and nine great grandchildren, Abigail, Riley, Bennett, Ethan, Evan, Noah, Beighla, Devon and Logan.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. on November 12, 2009; one son-in-law, Jim Robertson; his parents; eight brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Noon Saturday, September 19 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Karen Behling of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Saturday, September 19 at the funeral home.
Memorials to Irvine Park or Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Youth and Education programs on Bob's behalf.
Bob will be missed by everyone.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
