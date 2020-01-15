|
Robert E. "Bob" Walker, age 98, of Nelson, WI passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Wabasha.
He was born on December 26, 1921 in the Town of Durand, Pepin County, WI to the late Earl and Ruth (Gifford) Walker.
On December 24, 1943, Robert was united in marriage to Fern Marquardt in Alma. To this union, three children were born. Fern preceded Robert in death on May 9, 2016.
Robert honorably served our country from 1943 to 1945 as a soldier in the United States Army during WW II where he was stationed in the South Pacific and involved in three beach landings.
Robert was the owner of the Jack Sprat General Store in Nelson for 24 years. He was also part owner of Don's Liquor Store and drove trucks for Buster Tiffany.
Robert was a longtime and faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Nelson and was an active board member and enjoyed playing with the church dartball team. Robert was proud to be a charter member of the James Amdahl Post 6201 in Nelson.
He served for over 50 years as a volunteer fire fighter for Nelson, was a first responder, served in the Nelson Town Board and was a former assessor for Nelson.
Robert enjoyed taking cross country bus trips and attending auctions with his wife or spending time woodworking or refurbishing antique furniture to its original beauty. He will be remembered for his antique clock collection, his love of the outdoors tending to his vegetable gardens or harvesting his raspberries. Robert loved socializing with friends and family and will always be remembered for his devotion to his entire family.
Robert will be sadly missed by his three children, Nancy (Don) Castleberg of Texas, Dale (Carolyn) Walker of Durand and Laurie (Jim) Trundle of Neenah; grandchildren, Tina (Jon) Zera, Tony (Katrina) Castleberg, Chris (Deb) Walker, Eric (Jennie) Walker, Jordan (Lindsey) Trundle, Jake (Kirsten) Trundle and Kyler (Nate) Braun; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian Zera, Annie Castleberg, Chase and Grace Walker, Cash Trundle and Sloan Trundle; and by nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Fern; siblings, Marie (Raymond) Weiss, Gracia Tschida (Clarence) Boehm, Ida Mae (Don) Elkinton and Henry (Marjorie) Walker; his niece, Kim Walker; brother in law, Floyd (Ruth) Marquardt; and sister in law, Florence (Henry) Smith.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Nelson with Pastor David G. Peters officiating. Graveside services, ending with full military honors will follow at Nelson Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
