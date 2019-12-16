|
|
Robert T. Wendt, 65, of Bloomer, WI (formerly Eau Claire) passed away on Wednesday, Dec 11th, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home after a long, courageous battle with Huntington's disease.
Robert (Bob) was born on June 13, 1954, in Eau Claire, WI to Richard and Patricia Wendt. Bob grew up in the Shawtown area and graduated from Eau Claire North High School. He then married Pamela (Anderson) in 1973. Together they had three children. Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter before he was diagnosed with Huntington's.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports on TV. He was a BIG fan of Green Bay Packer football, the Milwaukee Brewers and the WI Badgers too. Bob was known for his comedic personality and was always cracking jokes. This was instilled over the years to his children who would all lovingly joke with him and each other back and forth. He also enjoyed hearing stories about his grandchildren regarding school and sports activities they were involved in.
Bob is survived by his three children: Robert (Emily) Wendt, Shelly Jordahl and Richard Wendt. Grandchildren: Anthony, Brein, Kaylee, Kaden, Tristan, Madison, Uma and Yva. Great-Grandchildren: Devyn, Thomas and baby girl to be. Sister: Peggy (Dave) Mickelson as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Patricia.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those from Four Seasons Assisting Living for making the last few years of Bob's life here in this world the best they could be.
Bob had a big heart and wanted the opportunity to donate his body to research in hopes that someday there would be a cure for Huntington's disease. With this decision, his brain was donated to Harvard University.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Dec 19th, from 5-7 p.m. at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel located at 535 S Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019