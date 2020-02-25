|
Robert "Zeb" William Zebro, age 81, of Wheeler, WI passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born July 27, 1938 in Menomonie, WI and grew up in the Baxterville area with his parents Verlon and Alpha (Engebretson) Zebro. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an Air Policeman from 1957 to 1961.
On April 4, 1965 Robert married Dawn Jean Mitchell at the Church of God in Graytown, WI. Robert and Dawn lived in the Wheeler area until his death. They had four children, Kevin, Brian, Melissa, and Melody.
Robert worked over 30 years in law enforcement starting with his military service. Following his time in the service, he worked as a Dispatcher for the Menomonie Police Department and Dunn County Sheriff Department. Robert worked his way through the ranks as a Police Officer, Detective, Sergeant, and Lieutenant before being elected as Undersheriff. Eventually, in 1988, Robert was elected Sheriff of Dunn County, which he held until retiring in 2000.
Robert was a devoted husband, father, and friend, who most recently worked incredibly hard caring for his wife. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, where he was the grader operator for the Red Cedar Speedway for many years, and in recent years, the pace car driver for the track. He especially enjoyed family gatherings, where he could watch the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Zebro, of Wheeler; sons, Kevin (Sonya) Zebro, of Boyceville, WI and Brian (Frances) Zebro, of Sparta, WI; daughters, Melissa (John) Moser, of Burnsville, MN and Melody (Darren) Olson, of Wheeler, WI; and a sister, Linda (Robert) Lorenz, of Wheeler, WI. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verlon and Alpha; and a sister, Donna Zebro.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Hay River Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn Co., WI with military honors by Harmon-Harris American Legion Post 314.
