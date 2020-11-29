Robert J. Wolf, Sr. age 73 of Elmwood, died Monday November 23, 2020 at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen, WI.
Bob was born October 27, 1947 in Durand. He was the son of George and Angeline (Bates) Wolf and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1965. Bob worked construction and drove semi for several years. Bob then worked on the family farm in the Township of Eau Galle, Dunn County. His last employment was with 3M in Menomonie. Bob married Bernadine Crowe in 1969 and they later divorced. Bob later married Judith Geisert Hoyt in 1989.
Bob was a jack of all trades, he could fix cars, machinery and just about anything. We called him "Bob the Builder" because he could build anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, building things and helping others. He gave freely of his time to help friends and family. He adored his kids, grandkids and his dog Kayla.
Bob is survived by his children, Julianna (Mike) Colson of Menomonie, Bob Wolf Jr. of Hayward; step children, Brenda Hoyt, and Toni (Jeff) Oas, both of Menomonie, Chad (Katie) Hoyt of Hudson, Kevin Hoyt of Stevens Point, Brian Hoyt of Hudson, a special niece, Pamela Wolf of St. Paul MN; grandchildren, Kyle, Charis, Brodi, Allison, Chase, Kristina (Matt), Chellsey, Berklee (Chad), D.J., Ramsey, Kendell, Tatum, Abigail, Ayden; great grandchildren, Quinton, Sybella, Lilly; siblings, Larry (Mary) Wolf of River Falls, Mary (John) Ausman of Elk Mound, Rita (Rick) Nelson of White Bear Lake, MN, Bill (Teresa) Wolf of Hudson, Sue (Nick) Sperger of Durand, Molly Wolf of Elmwood, Joe (Teresa) Wolf of Elmwood, Tony (Jen) Wolf of Lino Lakes, MN; brother-in-law, Dick Risler of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Lynn Schulz of Fond du Lac, many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judith, a brother Jim, a sister Sharon Risler; a sister-in-law, Paulette Spielman, and a brother-in-law, John Richert.
Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
