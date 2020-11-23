1/
Rodney Rhude
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney K. Rhude, 74, of Elk Mound, WI died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Eau Claire, WI at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly Rhude; two sons; David and Patrick (Lani); 7 Grandchildren: Emi Frase, Austin (Kayla) Delong, Lexi Delong, Chase Rhude, Kallee Rhude, Stella Rhude, and Parker Rhude. One great granddaughter Charlotte Wolf. Sister, Janine (Peter) Wildes, Sisters - in - laws, Kathy Polden, of Eau Clare, and Margery Kostman, of Florida, and Dawn Trost of Eau Claire, and many well loved nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juel and Ruby (Johnson) Rhude, brother Julian, sister-in-law Jeanette Rhude, mother-in-law Dorothy Trost.
Rodney was born on May 12, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Elk Mound Wi. graduating from Elk Mound in 1964. After he married, he took over the family farm until he restarted his father's construction company, Rhude construction. He built several homes in the area including his own.
Rod was a charter member of the Elk Mound Area Lions since 1977. He was very proud of being a Wisconsin Lions member. A lifelong member of Big Elk Creek Church. Over the years he was active on the school board, town board and church commitees. He was an avid supporter of all Elk Mound athletics.
Due to Covid-19, his family has decided not to hold a public funeral at this time. There will be a memorial gathering in the spring/summer of 2021 if possible. To share memories of condolences please visit wwwlenmarkfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved