Rodney K. Rhude, 74, of Elk Mound, WI died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Eau Claire, WI at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly Rhude; two sons; David and Patrick (Lani); 7 Grandchildren: Emi Frase, Austin (Kayla) Delong, Lexi Delong, Chase Rhude, Kallee Rhude, Stella Rhude, and Parker Rhude. One great granddaughter Charlotte Wolf. Sister, Janine (Peter) Wildes, Sisters - in - laws, Kathy Polden, of Eau Clare, and Margery Kostman, of Florida, and Dawn Trost of Eau Claire, and many well loved nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juel and Ruby (Johnson) Rhude, brother Julian, sister-in-law Jeanette Rhude, mother-in-law Dorothy Trost.
Rodney was born on May 12, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Elk Mound Wi. graduating from Elk Mound in 1964. After he married, he took over the family farm until he restarted his father's construction company, Rhude construction. He built several homes in the area including his own.
Rod was a charter member of the Elk Mound Area Lions since 1977. He was very proud of being a Wisconsin Lions member. A lifelong member of Big Elk Creek Church. Over the years he was active on the school board, town board and church commitees. He was an avid supporter of all Elk Mound athletics.
Due to Covid-19, his family has decided not to hold a public funeral at this time. There will be a memorial gathering in the spring/summer of 2021 if possible. To share memories of condolences please visit wwwlenmarkfh.com