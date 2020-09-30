Roger Dale passed away on September 29, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was 65 years young and his passing has left a gaping hole in all our hearts!

Roger graduated from Elk Mound High School, Elk Mound Wisconsin. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he earned the rank of Sergeant. After his honorable discharge he moved to Denton, Texas where he worked for several companies before acquiring a position at Peterbilt Motors. Roger worked proudly for Peterbilt for 33 years and was to retire on his next birthday!

Roger is survived by his wife Priscilla Dale of Sanger, son Matthew Dale of Sanger, grandson Braeden Dale, step-son Gabriel (Monika) Rich of Sanger, brother Joe Dale of Alma, WI, brother David Dale of Alma, WI, sister Julie Krantz Messersmith of Elk Mound, WI, brother Cal Krantz of Pewaukee, WI, also numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Christie and sister-in-law Diane.

Roger will be remembered as a wonderful husband, a proud father and a loyal friend! No words can convey the true depths of our despair and no amount of time can heal our loss so profound!

The family would like to thank Aspen Hospice Care, many close friends and the Peterbilt Motors family of co-workers for their support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, a college fund has been established by the family for his grandson Braeden Dale.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home from 5PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday at DeBerry's with interment following at Gribble Springs Cemetery.







