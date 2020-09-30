1/1
Roger Dale
1954 - 2020
Roger Dale passed away on September 29, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was 65 years young and his passing has left a gaping hole in all our hearts!
Roger graduated from Elk Mound High School, Elk Mound Wisconsin. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he earned the rank of Sergeant. After his honorable discharge he moved to Denton, Texas where he worked for several companies before acquiring a position at Peterbilt Motors. Roger worked proudly for Peterbilt for 33 years and was to retire on his next birthday!
Roger is survived by his wife Priscilla Dale of Sanger, son Matthew Dale of Sanger, grandson Braeden Dale, step-son Gabriel (Monika) Rich of Sanger, brother Joe Dale of Alma, WI, brother David Dale of Alma, WI, sister Julie Krantz Messersmith of Elk Mound, WI, brother Cal Krantz of Pewaukee, WI, also numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Christie and sister-in-law Diane.
Roger will be remembered as a wonderful husband, a proud father and a loyal friend! No words can convey the true depths of our despair and no amount of time can heal our loss so profound!
The family would like to thank Aspen Hospice Care, many close friends and the Peterbilt Motors family of co-workers for their support during this time.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund has been established by the family for his grandson Braeden Dale.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home from 5PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday at DeBerry's with interment following at Gribble Springs Cemetery.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
September 30, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend, you will be missed by all.
John and Tammy Housel
Friend
September 30, 2020
Real gentleman such a great person to be around co-worker always a pleasure to have known such a man!
Barbara Walker
Coworker
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 30, 2020
To a great man that I proudly call my friend! Your words of kindness always put a smile on my face everyday that we talked! You Roger Dale will be greatly missed! Rest In Peace my friend!
September 30, 2020
He was such a sweet person, am glad I got to work with you. You will be truly missed. Joyce Medley Tuggle
Joyce Medley
Coworker
September 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, Rodger and I worked together several yrs at Peterbilt, I pray For the family he will be missed by all who know him!
Onis Tankersley
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Good friend to all, you’ll be missed Roger!
Craig Carlton
Coworker
September 30, 2020
He was a very nice guy. Enjoyed working with him. Rip
Linda Reed
Friend
