Roger Goodpaster, after a long battle with illness, passed away in his home on December 21, 2019. He leaves behind a large family, including his spouse of 70 years, Elizabeth (Jung) Goodpaster, who he married in Osakis, Minnesota on September 3, 1949. Roger was born December 2, 1928 in what was then called Unity, a rural area 10 miles south of downtown Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
He was born to Charles and Emily (Koenig) Goodpaster and was the youngest of 13 children. He attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse (Unity school district 173) and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1946. He studied building construction, drafting, and estimating at Dunwoody in Minneapolis and later earned an associate degree in accounting and business law at the College of Commerce in Minneapolis. He spent the majority of his life working in the lumber business, starting his career with Fullerton Lumber in Minneapolis and later in Osage, Iowa, where he was the lead draftsperson. In 1960 he transferred to a management position at Suburban Lumber Company in Rochester, Minnesota, and in 1968 he began his position as the General Manager of Lyman Lumber Company of Wisconsin in Eau Claire. He retired as vice president in 1991. In retirement, Roger and Elizabeth spent their winters in Sun City, Arizona, while living in their Altoona home in the summers.
In 1951, Roger's lumber career paused as he enlisted in the army. He served in the Army Security Agency and was stationed in Hawaii, living in Mokuleia Beach on Oahu. During that time Roger volunteered to play the role of a soldier in the movie "From Here to Eternity." He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to civilian life.
Roger enjoyed the company of family and friends, traveling, and the outdoor activities of hunting, fishing, and golfing, winning awards in two of these areas. Artistically talented, he also enjoyed wood carving, stained glass artistry, and writing his book, "Memoirs of My Life on the Farm." Besides these activities, he served as president of the Jaycees in Osage, Iowa, volunteered at the West Side Food Bank in Surprise, Arizona for several years, was a president of the St. Olaf Parish Council in Eau Claire, and served as a member of the Midwest Retail Lumbermen's Roundtable Association until his retirement. He was also the cofounder of the Unity School District 173 Foundation, supporting a one-room schoolhouse restoration project, where he served as a director until his death. The schoolhouse project and his memoir are his lasting legacy to remind us of days past.
Roger was a man of faith and integrity who was respected among his professional acquaintances and many life-long friends. To his last day, Roger remembered his friends with Christmas cards and good wishes.
Besides his wife, Elizabeth, surviving him are his six children: Jeffery (Kathleen) of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; Gary (Judy) of New Tazewell, Tennessee; James (Sherry) of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; Robert (Tammy) of Winfield, Illinois; Karen Sanders of Burnsville, Minnesota; and Thomas (Peggy) of Wyoming, Minnesota. In addition, he is survived by 17 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Roger in death are his parents and twelve siblings (from eldest): Orie, Mable, Grace, Raymond, Eleanor, Ruth, Chester, Retha, Howard, Donald, Gordon, and Larry.
Roger's funeral will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona, Wisconsin on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Immediately following the funeral, entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with full military honors. Memorial donations may be made by check to Unity School District 173 Foundation, 33375 U.S. Highway 71, Sauk Centre, MN 56378.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019