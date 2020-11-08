Roger D Haas, 85, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday. November 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was born September 26, 1935 in Strum to Ralph and Ella (Lund) Haas. Roger grew up on the family farm. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in New Foundland when he met Jeanette Roberts and they married. The raised their family in Eau Claire. Roger worked until retirement as a diesel mechanic. He was fond of fishing, music and, old time dancing.
Roger is survived by his children Noella (Ali) Takajjart of Aurora, CO, John Haas of Eau Claire, Paula (Dan) Zurek of Eau Claire, and Eric (Shannon) Haas of Eagan, MN; grandchildren: Jennifer, Zachary, Justin, Christian and Izzy; brother: Tom Haas; sisters: Sadie Jacques, Mary Muldoon and Rose Haas; further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives, friends and his significant other for the last 5 years, Beverly Steuding.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Jeanette; parents, a son: Frank; and a brother: Daniel "Boone" Haas.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona at 11am with a visitation 1-hour prior. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. The service will be live streamed on the St. Mary's Altoona Facebook page.
The family would like to thank Western Wisconsin Urology. The family would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Sacred Heart Hospital for their compassionate care the last few weeks of his life.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online Condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
