Roger H. Klukas age 87 of Menomonie, died Sunday June 7, 2020 at Colfax Health and Rehab in Colfax with his daughter by his side.
Roger was born Aug. 27, 1932 in Colfax. He was the son of Herman and Hazel (Longdo) Klukas. Roger grew up in Colfax, graduating from Colfax High School in 1950. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years during the Korean War. After the service, he returned to Colfax and worked at the creamery. Roger married Mary Thorson May 13, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage they made their home in Colfax until 1992 when they moved to Menomonie. Roger worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in the maintenance department. Roger retired after more than 25 years of service.
Roger enjoyed doing woodworking, fishing, landscaping his yard, gardening, going to ball games and going for car rides in the countryside. He also liked to share stories from his life to those that would listen.
Roger is survived by his daughter Gina Klukas of Menomonie; three sisters, Jane (John) Kragness of Colfax, Mary Lee Klukas of Spencer, IA, Sharon Jefferies of Palm Desert, CA, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary in 2017, two sisters, Susan Nelson and Barbara Peterson and one brother, Robert.
Gina would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Colfax Health & Rehab and Mayo Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care given to Roger and Gina.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating and Military Honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
