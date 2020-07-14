Roger Loomis

Roger A. Loomis, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, the only thing that was ever able to slow him down.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Gordon and Robert. Roger leaves behind his loving partner of thirty years, Glenda Borgen. The love they shared was a rare, one-of-a-kind love.

He is survived by his brother James and sister Jane; children Robert, Rachael Smith (Jeff White), Greg (Olya), Michael (Sylver Thompson), Kimberly (Benny Hays), Crystal (Keith Ulberg), Amber (Michael Wright), Megan (Lea Howe), and Heather Tate.

He loved spending time as Bumpa and Grandpa Roger with his twenty grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The light of his life, granddaughter Camilla, shared his last meal and one final sucker with him before he left us.

Roger grew up in Eleva, WI and after high-school he joined the United States Navy. He was responsible for starting the first Boy Scout troop in Eleva. His desire to help youth and young adults continued in many of the jobs he held. While Roger spent time with a variety of jobs throughout his life, the last forty years he was known as a dependable handyman to many. He was known to be able to fix or make just about anything! If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Roger you know that he had an amazing sense of humor, was very quick-witted, and he had forgotten more than you will ever know! Shawtown lost a truly wonderful man who will never be forgotten.

A special thank-you to Clare, Casey, and Chaplin Karl for their love and care under St. Croix Hospice.

A private family service will be held in Eleva at a later date. A celebration of life will be held for friends, family, and neighbors on July 19th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2038 Crescent Ave. Cake and drinks will be served.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store