1/1
Roger Repaal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Repaal, 84, passed away on November 12 2020 at River Falls, WI
Roger lived all of his life in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was born on November 7, 1936 to Helma and Magne Repaal, who are deceased.
Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He traveled to Alaska, the Northwest Territory as far as Seattle, Washington, and to Arizona. His best adventure was moose hunting in Colorado with his friend, Alex Zellie.
Roger was employed by Uniroyal in 1955 until the plant in Eau Claire closed in 1991. He was involved with the union and served as chairman for many years.
Roger married Marjory Cameron on June 8, 1979. They had no children together.
He is survived by his wife, Marjory and his children Debbie Repaal, Julie (Peter) Phetpen, Donna (Scott) Pieter, Micelle (Tony) Nelson, and Jim Repaal. Also stepchildren, Bob McKean. Dena (Dan) Kelp, Linda (Larry) Rowe, and Jim Cameron. He is also survived by one sister, Nancy Paulson of Barns, Wisconsin.
He will be very missed by his wife and family and many friends. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved