Roger Repaal, 84, passed away on November 12 2020 at River Falls, WI

Roger lived all of his life in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was born on November 7, 1936 to Helma and Magne Repaal, who are deceased.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He traveled to Alaska, the Northwest Territory as far as Seattle, Washington, and to Arizona. His best adventure was moose hunting in Colorado with his friend, Alex Zellie.

Roger was employed by Uniroyal in 1955 until the plant in Eau Claire closed in 1991. He was involved with the union and served as chairman for many years.

Roger married Marjory Cameron on June 8, 1979. They had no children together.

He is survived by his wife, Marjory and his children Debbie Repaal, Julie (Peter) Phetpen, Donna (Scott) Pieter, Micelle (Tony) Nelson, and Jim Repaal. Also stepchildren, Bob McKean. Dena (Dan) Kelp, Linda (Larry) Rowe, and Jim Cameron. He is also survived by one sister, Nancy Paulson of Barns, Wisconsin.

He will be very missed by his wife and family and many friends. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store