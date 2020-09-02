Roger Schmidt

Roger Girard Schmidt of Conifer, Colorado, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 17 at the age of 58 years old. Born to Cliff and Joan Schmidt on October 5, 1961, he is lovingly remembered by his sons, Jackson and Leland; his parents; his siblings, Jim Schmidt, Kay Schmidt and Dennis Schmidt; and their children.Roger grew up in Thorp, WI, where he helped on the family farm. His love of animals led him to having numerous pets, including a goat, a sheep, turkeys, ducks, geese, guinea hens and banties. He was most often seen running around barefoot with a hen on his shoulder. As he grew up, he always said he would one day live in Colorado. After high school he attended college in Wausau and Eau Claire before moving to Colorado to finish his education in Computer Programming, at which point he had achieved his dream of living high up in the Rocky Mountains with his dogs Flip & Max (and later with Tucker & Murphy).He will be fondly remembered for his daily postings on social media where his puns, quick quips and genuine humor brought laughter and good memories to others.There will be a private burial in Thorp, WI. At a future date a Remembrance of Life will be held for extended family and friends.

