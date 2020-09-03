Roger Bernard Skifstad, Sr., age 80, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI to Myron and Carrie Skifstad. He was the youngest of three boys.

He attended school in Eau Claire, and was a member of the first class to graduate from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1958. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Navy. In his four years of service, he spent time in Virginia, Iceland, and Puerto Rico.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Eau Claire and soon became employed at the Uniroyal tire company. He proudly worked there until Uniroyal closed in 1991.

Roger was married to Patrice O'Brien (Neiter) in 1964. They had three children together, Roger Jr. (Skip), Carolyn, and Bill. Roger later married Judie Hughes in 1991.

Roger spent much of his free time as an adult in athletics; whether it was teaching his children how to hit a ball, or catch a pass, or shoot a basket, he was always passionate on the field. He was very proud of his years as a basketball referee, baseball umpire, and football official.

Roger also enjoyed deer hunting, which began with his brothers and friends as a youth and lasted all the way into his 70s. Some of the best stories he told were about the family fishing trips to Canada.

Roger is survived by two children, son, Roger Jr. (Lisa) Skifstad, and daughter, Carolyn Skifstad; grandsons, Brady Skifstad, Jack Skifstad, and Arik Skifstad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Carrie Skifstad; brothers, Robert and Richard Skifstad, wife, Judie Skifstad, and son, Bill Skifstad.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store