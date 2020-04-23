|
Roger H. Waak, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home while under the care of Mayo Hospice.
He was born September 6, 1935 in Eau Claire to Henry and Mildred (Kromrey) Waak. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School.
On June 18, 1955, Roger married his beloved wife, Carol Holbrook in Eau Claire. They resided in Racine County for most of their marriage where Roger worked for SC Johnson Wax. They returned to Chippewa Falls in 1993.
Roger enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, gardening, and especially loved spending time with his family at their cabin on Spooner Lake.
Roger is survived by a son, Steve (Kim) Waak of Spooner; sister, Eileen (George) Sturgis of Eau Claire; brother, Howard (Janet) Waak of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Alice (Jim) Meyer of Tucson, AZ; grandsons, Ryan (Sarah) of Menomonie, Kevin (Darcy Kothlow) of Knapp; four great-grandchildren, Brady, Sawyer, Lydia and Claira; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Waak; in-laws, Wilma and Lyle Holbrook; and his wife, Carol on May 3, 2016.
A private graveside service with immediate family will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Garden in the town of Washington, Eau Claire County on April 27, 2020, where Roger will be laid to rest next to his wife, Carol.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Larry Sturgis of First Lutheran Church of Exeland, officiating.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website, www.pedersonvolker.com.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020