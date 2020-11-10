Roger L. Wampole, 69 of Eleva passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota. He was born August 7, 1951 in Mondovi, the son of Ellen (Larson) and James Wampole.

Roger married Claudia Betz May 22, 1976 in Fairfield, California. Together they raised three children. Roger served his country four years in the United States Air Force, honorably discharged February 26, 1977. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, "tinkering" around with cars and just being outside doing yardwork. Due to his accident in 1998, Roger was forced to retire from his position at the University of Eau Claire. He then became a dedicated employee at Precision Quality Systems assembling parts at home.

Roger enjoyed spending time with his family and will be sadly missed by his four-legged friend, Cooper.

He is survived by his wife; Claudia, children; Mandy (Ryan) Tietz, Nick Wampole, daughter-in-law; Lisa Nelson, grandchildren; Peyton, Logan, Paige Tietz, Dezy, Molly Wampole, siblings; Ron (Karen), Betty Christner, Raymond, Bonnie (Leonard) Wiensz, Rich (Mary), Randy (Jo), sister-in-law; Evi Herpel, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Nancy Wampole, brothers; George (Suzi) Larson, LaNae (Irene) Wampole, Roland (Madelyn) Wampole, Russell Wampole, brother-in-law; Don Christner.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







