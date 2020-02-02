Home

POWERED BY

Roland Herman Zerbian Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Herman Zerbian Sr. Obituary
Roland Herman Zerbian Sr., age 85, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 22, 1934 in Illinois, the son of Herman Zerbian and Matilda & Fred Wisz.
On May 12, 1960, Roland married Virginia Gorski, and together they raised four children. He spent his career running his own business in Thorp for many years before moving to Chippewa Falls.
Roland enjoyed many things in life, first and foremost, the love and devotion of his wife Virginia. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, spending time with his family, cookouts and picnics, watching sports, but what he loved most was gambling, especially Texas Hold'em.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children Randall (Donna), Gregory (Linda), Roland Jr. (Penny), Melissa (Mitch); grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Ryan, Tyler Zech, Megan (Kyle) Crowell, Tara (Dewy) Neal, Kyle (Morgan Bergeron), Brooke, Morgan, Parker, Lexi; great-grandchildren, Kane, Kayden; dog, Normy; nephew, Randy Kosiek. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Freddy; sister Lillian.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -