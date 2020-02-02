|
Roland Herman Zerbian Sr., age 85, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 22, 1934 in Illinois, the son of Herman Zerbian and Matilda & Fred Wisz.
On May 12, 1960, Roland married Virginia Gorski, and together they raised four children. He spent his career running his own business in Thorp for many years before moving to Chippewa Falls.
Roland enjoyed many things in life, first and foremost, the love and devotion of his wife Virginia. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, spending time with his family, cookouts and picnics, watching sports, but what he loved most was gambling, especially Texas Hold'em.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children Randall (Donna), Gregory (Linda), Roland Jr. (Penny), Melissa (Mitch); grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Ryan, Tyler Zech, Megan (Kyle) Crowell, Tara (Dewy) Neal, Kyle (Morgan Bergeron), Brooke, Morgan, Parker, Lexi; great-grandchildren, Kane, Kayden; dog, Normy; nephew, Randy Kosiek. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Freddy; sister Lillian.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
