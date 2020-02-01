|
|
Romaine "Duxy" Back, age 83 of Eleva-Strum passed away peacefully Thursday evening, January 30, 2020, at Dove Healthcare, Osseo. He was born on June 14, 1936, at home on the family farm, the son of Roy Sr. and Palma (Pederson) Back. He attended Eleva-Strum High School.
Duxy was the proud owner of the auto body shop in Eleva for over 65 years. He typically had his faithful furry companion, Reggie the dog by his side at the shop. An important part of Duxy life was tractor pulling. People would often see Duxy as a competitor at tractor pull competitions always either pulling or running the pulls. Duxy also built 4 pulling sleds & was doing the pulls at county fairs and events all across the U.S., besides him pulling his own tractor. After retirement, he expanded his love of tractors and began restoring antique Farmall tractors. Duxy loved his dogs and wherever he would be, one of his faithful friends would be by his side.
Duxy lived an interesting life and had numerous brushes with death. He was known as the man that had nine lives, or maybe more. As often as he had those moments, he never took the good times for granted. Duxy lived life to the fullest.
Duxy will be sadly missed by his longtime partner, Carol Mock; son, Michael and his children, Branden and Zachary; daughter, Cheryl (Pete) McKeeth and her children, Brittany (Nick), Kayla and Josh; a great-grandson and another great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Frederick "Fricky", Dorothy Hulberg, Wallace "Butch", Roy "Jr." (Terri) and Diane (Denny) Falkum; nieces and nephews; other relatives; his beloved dogs, Kevin and Max and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby, sisters-in-law, Janice and Judy; brother-in-law, David Hulberg and best dog, Reggie.
A memorial service will be held at Eleva Lutheran Church on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12:00 Noon with a visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will immediately follow at Eleva Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020