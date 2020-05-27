On May 22, 2020 the angels came down and brought Romaine H. Knutson "Knute" home to be with the Lord. His battle on earth was done and now he can rest easy.
He was born May 23, 1949 to Harry and Violet Knutson and grew up in Seymour. Romaine graduated from North High School in Eau Claire in 1967 and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968. He was a cook on the USS Joseph Strauss. Romaine's passion for cooking never stopped. Many people remember Knute as the cook at the Holiday Inn and the executive chef at the "Plaza/Burgundy's". The rest of his career was spent at "Mike's Smokehouse" before retiring in 2014. Knute loved the kitchen and the people he worked with. He loved them like family.
Through the years, he passed on a lot of his recipes to his family. He taught, and made lefse with the grandkid's and the holidays were always special with his Norwegian Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes. But his "Claim to Fame" was his famous bread pudding, which he served in his restaurants and spoiled his family with every Christmas.
On June 5, 1971, Romaine married the love of his life, Diane Gust. Together, they were blessed with two boys, Brent and Mitch. For mom - his bride- he appreciated all she did holding things together the last couple of years. He loved her till the end and is now watching over her.
Knute loved his 10 grandkids and never missed a concert, ball game or birthday. He always had a story to tell about something the grandkids said or did, they were his pride and joy.
Dad was one of the hardest working and caring men we will ever know.
He will be missed by all.
Go rest high on the mountain Dad, your work here on Earth is done.
He truly was a kind and gentle man - "Our Hero".
Knute is survived by his wife, Diane; two sons, Brent (Dawn) Knutson of Eau Claire, Mitch Knutson of Eau Claire; grandchildren; Davin (Kristy) Knutson of Waycross, Georgia, Brandon (Ariel) Knutson of Augusta, Georgia, Danyelle Moucha of Jim Falls, Morgan Moucha of Rota, Spain, Dacey and Natalie Knutson of Eau Claire, Emma, Ellie and Ethan Knutson of Eau Claire; great-grandson, Walker Harris of Waycross, Georgia; brother, Ron (Sandy) Knutson of River Falls; sisters, Mary (John) Longberg of Hortonville, WI, Donna (Ed) Schneider and Lois (Mike) Rumphol of Eau Claire and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Cole Knutson.
Our sincere thanks to Dr. Delmastro and the staff at the Marshfield Cancer Center. They were our "rocks" throughout the last 2 years.
Private funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Paul Sullivan officiating. Streaming of the service will be available at Cremation Society of Wisconsin and Stokes, Prock & Mundt Facebook page. Public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with internment and military honors immediately to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Due to COVID-19 recommendations, the family requests that you respectfully observe social distancing and wear a mask.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt, Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com / www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
