Roman Joseph Fritz, Jr., 86, of Eau Claire, WI, went to heaven on August 6, 2020. Roman was born on February 2, 1934, the only child of Roman J. and Mary L. (Robinson) Fritz.
As a child, he enjoyed Boy Scouts and earned an Eagle Scout badge. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1952. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in France in an engineering battalion. Upon his return to the U.S. he married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne M. Wangen, on May 5, 1957. They were blessed with 3 children and 30 years of marriage until Yvonne's death on March 13, 1987. He enrolled in the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Math and History Education. He taught Math and United States History in the Eau Claire public school system (Central, North Jr. High, and Delong) for 30 years. On October 1, 1988, he married Diane R. (Matz) Schulz and enjoyed 32 years of marriage.
During his adult life, Roman was very active in many local and state organizations. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and later Trinity Lutheran Church as well as Eau Claire Toastmasters Club. After retirement he enjoyed being a docent at the Chippewa Valley Museum. He was an avid fisherman. He organized the local Bass Club and later became President of the Wisconsin Bass Confederation. He also enjoyed hunting, especially during trips to Canada and western United States. He loved trips in his camper trailer with Vonnie and his children around the country, especially to historical sites. He expanded his travel with Diane to include many international trips.
Roman is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Yvonne.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; sons, Mike (Sharon) and Tim (Roxanne) Fritz of Eau Claire; daughter, Anne (Howard) Drake of Fountain Hills, AZ; grandson, Daniel (Kasey) Fritz and great-granddaughter, Hannah Fritz of Medford, MA; stepchildren, Dan Schulz of Eau Claire, Angela (Joe) Bickelhaupt of Bartlett, IL; 4 additional grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers-in law, Warren Wangen, Eau Claire, Bill Matz, Strum, Roger Bauer, Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Tom) Johnson, Mt. Prospect, IL, Jean (George) Albrecht, St. Paul, MN, and Debbie Green, Eau Claire; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date. Arrangements are being made with Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry and the Family Promise of Chippewa Valley both of Eau Claire. The family would like to thank Hospice of Mayo Health Systems, especially Jean and Katye, for their compassionate care.
