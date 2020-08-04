Roman Stroinski

ROMAN D. STROINSKI, age 91, of Thorp, WI, peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate and burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Withee, WI. Pallbearers will be: John Stroinski, Dale Stroinski, Jeff Stroinski, Ben Stroinski, David L. Simenson, David G. Simenson, Travis Greschner, Tony Gosar and Mike Teclaw. Military rites will be conducted by the Thorp American Legion Post #118. Visitation will be held at Thorp Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm, with a 7:30pm rosary service. Visitation will also be held at the church, on Tuesday, from 9am until time of service.
Roman Daniel Stroinski was born on June 3, 1929 on the home farm in the Town of Withee, rural Thorp, to John F. and Emily L. (Swienton) Stroinski. He was raised on the family farm and received his education in the Thorp area, graduating from Thorp High School in 1946. After high school, he continued to work on the farm and also at Stanley Corporation in Stanley, WI. Roman enlisted into the U.S. Army on February 20, 1953 and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on February 19, 1955 After returning home from being discharge from the Army, he went to work at Foremost, in Owen, WI, now Kerry Ingredients. Roman was united in marriage to Angela R. Gosar on May 25, 1957 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Willard, WI. They farmed in the Town of Withee and he continued to work at Foremost until 1984. He then helped his son, Anton, on the farm until just a couple years ago.
He was a member of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church and the Thorp American Legion Post #118.
Roman had many interests, but especially enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, carpentry and welding. He had the ability to fix anything that need fixing.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Angela, of Thorp; four children: Mary E. Stroinski of Withee, Patricia (Dave) Simenson of Withee, Anton Stroinski of Thorp, John R. (Ann) Stroinski of Thorp; eight grandchildren: Angela (Travis) Greschner, Nicole Sciaraffa, David, Heidi Simenson and Clinton (Cami) Simenson, Dale, Jeff and Ben Stroinski; two great grandsons: Owen and Cash Greschner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roman was preceded in death by his parents.
