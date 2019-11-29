|
Ronald Eugene Bleskachek, age 84, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away November 27th. He is reunited with his son Ron Jr. and daughter Lynn in Heaven after a valiant fight with cancer supported by his loving family.
He was a proud member of the US Navy serving aboard the USS Wisconsin BB-64 where he earned the nickname "Eagle-Eye" for being a Radar Specialist. After serving, he came back to the hometown he loved, Chippewa Falls and worked at the Northern Center until his retirement.
Ron was a hard worker always doing extra jobs painting houses, duct-taping repairs, trimming trees and shoveling roofs to provide for his family of nine children. He loved riding his motorcycles, going to thrift sales, shopping and sharing everything including his endless articles printed at the public library.
Ron was born to Henry and Christina (Sandvick) Bleskachek on November 6th, 1935. He is survived by his faithful wife of 64 years Patricia (Bleske) and his children: Julie of Minnesota, Laura (Tom) Bitney of Chippewa Falls, Roger (Rachel) of Eau Claire, David (Susie) of Chippewa Falls, Amy (John) Kramschuster of Maine, Jennifer (Ken) of Chippewa Falls, Sarah (Russ) Ruf of Chippewa Falls and also Paul Nabor "Walleye" a foster child. Ron is further survived by the pride and joy of his life: 40 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
His siblings are Gerald, of Pennsylvania, Robert (Pam) Eau Claire, Tom (Mazie) of Chippewa Falls and Betty (Bob) Leidholdt of Chippewa Falls, two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Bleskachek and Ginney Bleskachek. Ron has many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him and will miss him also.
Preceding him in death were his two children, his parents, grandparents and siblings, Richard Bleskachek and Ruth Ann Oberg.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Hospice and Dove West for their love and constant care.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 2nd 10am at St. Charles, church doors open 9 a.m. before Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to his daughter, Laura Bitney, at 18328 145th Ave. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019