Ronald R. Cooper, age 75, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Home Place in Mondovi.
Ron was born on October 17, 1944 to the late Roy and Marion (Nelson) Cooper in the Town of Rock Falls, WI. He graduated from Durand High School in 1962. Ron went on to become a barber, eventually opening Ron's Barber Shop in Durand. After barbering, Ron became a member of the Durand Police Department. After retirement from the force, he worked as a security officer for Treasure Island Casino.
Ron enjoyed fishing, old cars, a good hamburger, and of course, the Green Packers. He was always full of jokes and laughter.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Karen) Cooper, Curt (Tammy) Cooper, Kristen (Chris) Drazkowski, Cory (Teana) Cooper, and Jessica Mueller; his personal assistant, Cheyann DeVet; several grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Jerry) Rubenzer, Diane Weiss, and Debra (Michael) Isham; brother-in-law, Dale Deardorff; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Darlene Deardorff.
A private graveside service will be held at Drammen Lutheran Cemetery. A public service will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Ron to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also please send a card, note or letter and include a favorite memory or story of Ron. Please forward it funeral home if you do not know the address the family (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).
