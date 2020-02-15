Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
View Map

Ronald Herrick


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Herrick Obituary
Ronald G. Herrick, 58, of Eau Claire, died at home in his sleep February 7, 2020.
Ronald George Herrick, son of Richard "Dick" and Lois (Reynen) Herrick was born Oct. 21, 1961, in Eau Claire. He grew up on Tower Road in Seymour Twp, rural Eau Claire. He attended Black Elementary School and graduated in 1980 from North High School.
Ron married Laura Jackson in 1986 and to this union their son Jeremiah was born. While married he lived in Eau Claire and after his divorce Ron moved back to his childhood home and present home on Tower Road.
For many years Ron worked in masonry for Andy's Custom Concrete. He then worked as a self employed carpenter until ill health forced his retirement.
Ron was a hard worker and was a true craftsman, he lived by the saying, "do it right the first time or don't do it at all." Ron kept to himself and was quite reserved but did enjoy the camaraderie with the annual hunting group. He loved fishing and hunting, reading, listening to classic rock over the years, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Ron was a loving father to Jeremiah "Chuck" Herrick (Alexis Price) of Eau Claire; and grandpa to his 2 grandsons, Quenten and Clayten Herrick; brother to Richard "Rocky" (Marie) Herrick of Fall Creek. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -