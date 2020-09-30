Ronald Komro

Ronald P. Komro, age 70 of Durand, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire after a long battle with dementia.
Ron was born on May 19, 1950 at the hospital in Durand. He was the son of Philip and Marian (Spindler) Komro. Ron grew up on the family farm in the Town of Albany, attended Sacred Heart School in Lima and graduated from Durand High School in 1968. After high school, Ron worked on the family farm for a short while and then attended the vocational school in Eau Claire for marketing. Ron then took a job as an Assistant Manager at a McDonalds in Rochester, MN for several years. He married Joanne Feeney on March 3, 1973 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound. After marriage, they lived in Rochester before returning to farm on the home farm in the Town of Albany, where he remained the rest of his life. Ron had many jobs outside of farming, including working at UW-Eau Claire and driving bus for the Durand School District.
Ron enjoyed deer hunting, having a beer, going on motorcycle rides, taking care of his cats and watching the Green Bay Packers. He loved telling jokes, Ron loved to make people smile and he never met a stranger. Most of all, Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne, six children; Kristy (Scott) Baumgart of Rock Falls, Thomas (Danielle) of Eau Claire, Jessica (Dale) Lauer of Elk Mound, Michael (Katherine) of Chanhassen, MN, Rosemary (Brent Kemple) Komro of St. Charles, MN and Becky (Steve Hess) Komro of Bloomer, nine grandchildren; Ashley, Nicholas, Alyssa, Avery, Evan, Samantha, Logan, Celina and Zachary, one great granddaughter; Avea, siblings; Kenneth of Eau Claire, Marjorie (Ed Bauer) Traun of Durand, Phyllis (David) Kannel of Woodbury, MN, Kathy (Miland) Bloom of Mondovi, Yvonne (Leonard) Cronin of Rochester, MN, Rita (Robert) Schilling of Amherst, Darrell (Glenda) of Durand, aunt; Lorraine Komro of Durand, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law; Sandy Komro and brother-in-law; Jim Traun.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Rev. Timothy Welles will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00PM-8:00PM Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
