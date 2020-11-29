1/1
Ronald Mueller
Ronald J. Mueller, 82, of Independence, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics, Whitehall.
Ronald was born July 21, 1938 on Montana Ridge, Buffalo County, to John and Mary (Pampuch) Mueller. He married Rose Morchinek on February 9, 1963 in Independence. She died March 15, 2003.
The couple farmed in Buffalo County. While farming he also worked at a cheese plant. He was proud of the farm he built, the land he worked and the animals he raised. Ron was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and its cemetery committee.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Mueller of Oakdale, Minn. and Sandra Mueller of New Berlin, Wis.; a sister, Lucille (Virgil) Dufeck of Eau Claire.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Graveside services will be held (with COVID-19 guidelines) at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating
Visitation will be held at the cemetery one hour prior to service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
