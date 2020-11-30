1/1
Ronald Paape
Ronald A. Paape, 93, of Eau Claire died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
He was born in Eau Claire on December 26, 1926, the son of Arthur and Pearl (Belknap) Paape.
Ronald married Dona J. Johnson on April 23, 1949, in Eau Claire.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and was honorably discharged.
He worked as a maintenance worker at Brown Company- Pope & Talbot Paper Mill until his retirement in 1988.
Ronald is survived by his daughters, Jan (Ron) Fiore of Chetek and Jill Paape of Eau Claire; sons, Rick (Barb) Paape and Randy (Cindy) Paape both of Eau Claire; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dona; daughter, Shari Andrews; granddaughter, Dona Jean Paape; grandson, Torey Arthur Paape; parents; and sister, Gwen Paape.
A Family Graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire with Deacon Greg Power officiating. American Legion Post #53 and #7232 will conduct military honors. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
