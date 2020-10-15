Ronald Petereck

Ronald P. Petereck, age 70 passed away on July 15th 2020 in Rochester, MN.

Ron was born December 9, 1949 in Berwin, IL. To Paul and Leona (Fizel) Petereck.

After graduating from Boyceville High School in 1969. He worked his whole life on the family farm.

He enjoyed bowling and working on the machinery.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents.

Ron is survived by his brother Gordon (Lorie) Petereck, nephews Scott and Brian (Amber) Petereck.

Other relatives and friends. Ron will be missed by many.

Interment of cremains where in the Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, Wisconsin.







